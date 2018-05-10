Cardi B Announced She's Having A Girl!

By Paul Laux

Cardi B is having a baby GIRL!

The pregnancy confirmation really got intense when she performed on Saturday Night Live a few weeks ago wearing a skin tight dress.

Until then, the rumors of her being pregnant were never really talked about.

Video of Cardi B - Be Careful [SNL Performance>

Now, she's only only revealing the sex, but also that she is 7 months pregnant!

Congratulations, Cardi!