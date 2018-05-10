Cardi B Announced She's Having A Girl!
By Paul Laux
Cardi B is having a baby GIRL!
The pregnancy confirmation really got intense when she performed on Saturday Night Live a few weeks ago wearing a skin tight dress.
Until then, the rumors of her being pregnant were never really talked about.
Now, she's only only revealing the sex, but also that she is 7 months pregnant!
A baby is truly a blessing from god I know how much you always wanted to be a mom! You always been Like a second mom to me so I know u gonna be the best mommy everrrr. you took care of me like i was ur own daughter I know how much you LOVE babies. Growing up, you would always break me off a piece of your plate without me asking... to our little brother you give him whatever he imagines .... every time I use to see your adorable baby pictures , I use to wish I was older than you just so I wouldve gotten the chance to carry you and give you kisses when you were a baby because you were so cute and adorable! and NOW that ur baby is coming its like it’s coming true! I’m going to be able to hold ur baby and give the baby all the kisses and hugs! your pregnancy is mines we pregnant can’t believe we’re having a baby! hehehehe and to my brother @offsetyrn @iamcardib Auntie hennny aowwwww ----♀️
Congratulations, Cardi!