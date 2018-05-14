Cardi B Deletes Instagram After Internet Fight

May 14, 2018
Cardi B performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club.

Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun via USA TODAY NETWORK

By Paul Laux

There are feuds, and then there is whatever Cardi B and Azealia Banks are going through.

It got so bad over the weekend, that Cardi B gave up, and actually deleted her Instagram!

It all started when Banks threw out some major insults about Cardi, calling her an “illiterate, untalented rat” to a "caricature of a black woman."

You can see Banks' entire interview here. It's pretty brutal.

Shortly after this interview posted, Cardi B posted this on Instagram, only to delete her entire account a short while later.

We have no idea where it will go from here, but everyone is now on Instagram watch.

