Cardi B Deletes Instagram After Internet Fight

By Paul Laux

There are feuds, and then there is whatever Cardi B and Azealia Banks are going through.

It got so bad over the weekend, that Cardi B gave up, and actually deleted her Instagram!

It all started when Banks threw out some major insults about Cardi, calling her an “illiterate, untalented rat” to a "caricature of a black woman."

You can see Banks' entire interview here. It's pretty brutal.

Video of Azealia Banks Talks New Single, The State Of Female Rap, RZA, Donald Trump + More

Shortly after this interview posted, Cardi B posted this on Instagram, only to delete her entire account a short while later.

We have no idea where it will go from here, but everyone is now on Instagram watch.