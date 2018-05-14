Cardi B Deletes Instagram After Internet Fight
May 14, 2018
By Paul Laux
There are feuds, and then there is whatever Cardi B and Azealia Banks are going through.
It got so bad over the weekend, that Cardi B gave up, and actually deleted her Instagram!
It all started when Banks threw out some major insults about Cardi, calling her an “illiterate, untalented rat” to a "caricature of a black woman."
You can see Banks' entire interview here. It's pretty brutal.
Shortly after this interview posted, Cardi B posted this on Instagram, only to delete her entire account a short while later.
READ. HER. CARDI pic.twitter.com/AHWXL2vRLh— tony (@gawdcompIexx) May 12, 2018
We have no idea where it will go from here, but everyone is now on Instagram watch.