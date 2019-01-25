Cardi B Is Heading To Las Vegas

Cardi B is making money moves. She is taking her talents to Las Vegas! Cardi will be hitting Sin City for her first residency at the Palms Casino Resort this spring.

Palms is opening KAOS, a new day club and nightclub amphitheater-style complex, which is where Cardi will be having her residency.

The rapper took to Instagram to celebrate the news saying, "ITS LIT THIS YEAR IN SIN CITY AT THE PALMS !!!!!!!!"

In addition to Cardi B, KAOS will welcome Above and Beyond, G-EAZY, Kaskade and Skrillex to the stage.