Cardi B Wants A Battery Powered Bentley For Her Baby

Cardi B wants to spoil her baby girl before she's even born.

Cardi's baby shower was this weekend in Atlanta. People close to her say she just added a bunch of expensive and over-the-top items to her baby registry, including a $700 battery-powered Bentley.

Also on the registry is a gold-plated bassinet, which is supposedly over $3,500. WOW! The baby is getting a metallic nursery theme.

If you were super rich, how would you go all-out?