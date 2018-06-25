Cardi B Wants A Battery Powered Bentley For Her Baby

She's going all out

June 25, 2018
The Jeremiah Show

USA Today Images © Jay Calderon

Cardi B wants to spoil her baby girl before she's even born. 

Cardi's baby shower was this weekend in Atlanta. People close to her say she just added a bunch of expensive and over-the-top items to her baby registry, including a $700 battery-powered Bentley

Also on the registry is a gold-plated bassinet, which is supposedly over $3,500. WOW! The baby is getting a metallic nursery theme.

If you were super rich, how would you go all-out? 

Tags: 
Cardi B