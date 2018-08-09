Carrie Underwood Is Pregnant!
Hooray for baby #2!
August 9, 2018
Carrie Underwood has A LOT of stuff going on! She has been staying busy promoting her new album, Cry Pretty, and she took to Instagram yesterday to announce her tour will start in May of 2019. But perhaps the biggest news, Carrie announced that she and pro hockey player husband, Mike Fisher are adding another fish to their pond! Watch below for her official announcement.
