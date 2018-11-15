Carrie Underwood Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2
She let it slip at the CMA Awards.
November 15, 2018
Carrie Underwood accidentally let it slip last night that she's having a "Willie" on the CMA Awards. Her co-host for the evening, Brad Paisey, pressed Carrie and managed to learn the sex of her baby on live TV.
"Seriously, Carrie, give me a baby hint," he insisted. Then, after listing off a list of potential boy or girl names, Carrie said, "Oh, my gosh, Willie, it's a Willie!"
IT'S A BOY! Hosts @carrieunderwood and @BradPaisley open up the 2018 @CountryMusic awards with a baby gender reveal! Congrats Carrie! #CMAawards #BradBlewIt #GaryBlewIt pic.twitter.com/zJ2EWSA98c— Good Morning America (@GMA) November 15, 2018
"Carrie blew it! Trending worldwide! Way bigger than when I did it, and worse," Brad joked.
Congrats to Carrie and her husband Mike Fisher on their baby boy!