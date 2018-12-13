The Cavaliers And Tristan Thompson Top Google Search For 2018

For better or for worse

December 13, 2018
The Jeremiah Show

USA Today Images © Rob Ferguson

Categories: 
Local
Sports
The Jeremiah Show

Lots of drama surrounded the Cleveland Cavaliers this year.

From going to the NBA finals for the 4th straight year, to losing LeBron James this summer to the Lakers, the headlines caused a lot of people to google the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Home Sweet Home! Thankful for the 11 years spent with you fans! ---- #thekidfromAKRON--

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

But also topping the list for most googled athelete is the Cavs own, Tristan Thompson, arguably because Thompson was accused of cheating on then-pregnant girlfriend Khloe Kardashian.

We are ready whenever you are little mama --

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

The Cleveland Browns also made the list as one of the top googled NFL teams in 2018.

The Browns came in second only behind the current Super Bowl champs, the Philedelphia Eagles.

Tags: 
Cleveland Cavaliers
tristan thompson
Cleveland Browns