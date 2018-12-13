The Cavaliers And Tristan Thompson Top Google Search For 2018

Lots of drama surrounded the Cleveland Cavaliers this year.

From going to the NBA finals for the 4th straight year, to losing LeBron James this summer to the Lakers, the headlines caused a lot of people to google the Cleveland Cavaliers.

But also topping the list for most googled athelete is the Cavs own, Tristan Thompson, arguably because Thompson was accused of cheating on then-pregnant girlfriend Khloe Kardashian.

The Cleveland Browns also made the list as one of the top googled NFL teams in 2018.

The Browns came in second only behind the current Super Bowl champs, the Philedelphia Eagles.