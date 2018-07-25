Kevin Love Signs A 4-Year $120 Million Extension With The Cavs

Cavaliers fans may have been depressed when LeBron James announced his departure to Los Angeles, but now Cleveland has a ray of hope, and his name is Kevin Love.

Love singed a multi-year deal yesterday inside Quicken Loans Arena, worth $120 million.

He will take the reins as the center of the team after LeBron's departure. He even left some money on the table so the team can make additional signings.

Kevin said, "I came into this with a long-term mindset."

Listen to his full speech below.