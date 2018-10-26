You Won't Believe How Cheap Cavs Tickets Are

It's a new era in Cleveland basketball, and while it might not be the most fun era, at least it will save us some money.

The Cavaliers have gotten off to a rough start for their 2018-2019 season, being 0-5 for the first time since 2003. The Cavs fell to the Detroit Pistons last night 103-11 without Kevin Love on the floor.

But it's not all bad news for us Clevelanders! If you are looking to go to a game that won't break your bank, now is the time to do so.

Tickets for Cavs games are being sold on ticket master for as low as $9. Yes, $9! Just a reminder that last year, a ticket to see the Cavs in the NBA finals cost about.... $1,444.

Win or lose, we still love our Cavs!