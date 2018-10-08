Cavaliers Turn LeBron James' Old Locker Into Towel Closet

We've all heard about the renovations going on at the Q right now, but one renovation you might not have heard about, went on inside the Cavs' locker room.

Ever wonder who would take LeBron James' old locker?

Who would hang their jersey on the same hook as The King? Well the answer is.... the towels. It seems that the Cleveland Cavaliers organization has made the King's old locker... the team towel closet.

For those wondering, there is no “who has LeBron’s locker’ in the new Cavs’ room. Totally revamped pic.twitter.com/pcX4AnPOfT — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) October 6, 2018

Technically, the LeBron spot is now a towel closet pic.twitter.com/JwOOuBO3Hc — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) October 6, 2018

Maybe they didn't want anyone to have to feel the pressure of getting dressed in the same locker the greatest player of all time has.

Or maybe they just needed some more space for the towels? We'll let you decide.