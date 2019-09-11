Cleveland Mourns The Loss Of Cavaliers Broadcaster Fred McLeod

Cleveland is mourning the loss of a legendary sports broadcaster, Fred McLeod, especially those who got to experience his love for Cleveland sports first hand. Players, fans, and friends took to social media to honor McLeod.

Shocked and saddened to hear about the loss of Fred McLeod. He was a student of the game. He loved the CAVS but even more so the fans...Fred worked his ass off for the city of Cleveland and the NBA. Praying and sending my best to his wife Beth and kids. — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) September 10, 2019

Man WHAT!!!!??? ----OMG this is extremely sad. @CavsFredMcLeod May you rest in Paradise my friend! @BethHMcLeod my prayers sent up above to you and your family!! ----❤️❤️❤️ #RIPFred https://t.co/XWMHUqWJxf — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 10, 2019

It's with extreme sadness we share news of the unexpected passing of a beloved member of our Cavaliers family.



RIP @CavsFredMcLeod ❤--



We extend our deepest condolences to Fred’s entire family.https://t.co/Q3HQsu6Xr3 — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) September 10, 2019

In a statement, the Cavaliers said, “Fred’s deep love for Cleveland and the Cavaliers was clearly evident in everything he did in and around the community and on-air during his more than 1,000 Cavalier game broadcasts. He was a true, heart-felt ambassador for the team, fans and entire greater Cleveland community.”