Cleveland Mourns The Loss Of Cavaliers Broadcaster Fred McLeod

McLeod was 67-years-old

September 11, 2019
Cleveland is mourning the loss of a legendary sports broadcaster, Fred McLeod, especially those who got to experience his love for Cleveland sports first hand. Players, fans, and friends took to social media to honor McLeod.

In a statement, the Cavaliers said, “Fred’s deep love for Cleveland and the Cavaliers was clearly evident in everything he did in and around the community and on-air during his more than 1,000 Cavalier game broadcasts. He was a true, heart-felt ambassador for the team, fans and entire greater Cleveland community.”

