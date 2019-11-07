Cavs' Matthew Dellavedova and Wife Welcome Baby Boy

Congratulations are in order for the Dellavedova family (two words in that sentence are insanely difficult to spell).

Cavs point guard, Matthew Dellavedova and his wife, Anna Schroeder, welcomed a baby boy! The fan favorite posted the most adorbale picture of him and his newborn on Twitter Wednesday.

"This is the best... Welcome to the world, Anders Ralph Dellavedova"

Welcome to the world, Anders Ralph Dellavedova -- pic.twitter.com/0YdZVQqK9J — Matthew Dellavedova (@matthewdelly) November 6, 2019

This is the couples first child together. They've been married just over two years.