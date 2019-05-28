Cavs Owner Dan Gilbert Suffers Stroke

Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert is "resting comfortably" after suffering a stroke.

The 57-year-old was taken to a Detroit-area hospital Sunday after not feeling well. According to a statement by Quicken Loans CEO Jay Farner, he had the stroke while getting medical care.

"Dan is awake, responsive and resting comfortably," Farner said. "Dan and his family are immensely grateful to the doctors and nurses whose early intervention is already paying dividends toward his recovery."

Gilbert has multiple business ventures in Ohio and Michigan, and Farner said those companies will continue to operate while Gilbert recovers.

"Thanks to the strong culture and leadership Dan has built and grown, business at the Rock Family of Companies will continue under the normal, everyday direction of their respective CEOs," Farner said.