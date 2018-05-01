Cavs Second Round Playoff Tickets On Sale Today
By Paul Laux
Today is the day, Cavs tickets against the Raptors go on sale!
Tickets for Games 3 and 4 in Cleveland at the Q will go on sale today at 10 am.
If you want, you can also sign up for ticket notifications here.
The schedule for the series looks like this;
Game 1: Tue., May 1: Cleveland at Toronto, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
Game 2: Thu., May 3: Cleveland at Toronto, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 3: Sat., May 5: Toronto at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC
Game 4: Mon., May 7: Toronto at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Game 5: Wed., May 9: Cleveland at Toronto, TBD, TNT*
Game 6: Fri., May 11: Toronto at Cleveland, TBD, ESPN*
Game 7: Sun., May 13: Cleveland at Toronto, TBD, TBD*
24 hours until Round 2 begins.#WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/kU5AcAm45A— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) May 1, 2018
