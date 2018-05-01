Cavs Second Round Playoff Tickets On Sale Today

By Paul Laux

Today is the day, Cavs tickets against the Raptors go on sale!

Tickets for Games 3 and 4 in Cleveland at the Q will go on sale today at 10 am.

If you want, you can also sign up for ticket notifications here.

The schedule for the series looks like this;

Game 1: Tue., May 1: Cleveland at Toronto, 8 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 2: Thu., May 3: Cleveland at Toronto, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 3: Sat., May 5: Toronto at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 4: Mon., May 7: Toronto at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 5: Wed., May 9: Cleveland at Toronto, TBD, TNT*

Game 6: Fri., May 11: Toronto at Cleveland, TBD, ESPN*

Game 7: Sun., May 13: Cleveland at Toronto, TBD, TBD*

Don't forget, watch party tickets are also on sale here!