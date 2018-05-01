Kevin Love

Cavs Second Round Playoff Tickets On Sale Today

May 1, 2018
The Jeremiah Show
By Paul Laux

Today is the day, Cavs tickets against the Raptors go on sale!

Tickets for Games 3 and 4 in Cleveland at the Q will go on sale today at 10 am.

If you want, you can also sign up for ticket notifications here.

The schedule for the series looks like this;

Game 1: Tue., May 1: Cleveland at Toronto, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
Game 2: Thu., May 3: Cleveland at Toronto, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 3: Sat., May 5: Toronto at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC
Game 4: Mon., May 7: Toronto at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Game 5: Wed., May 9: Cleveland at Toronto, TBD, TNT*
Game 6: Fri., May 11: Toronto at Cleveland, TBD, ESPN*
Game 7: Sun., May 13: Cleveland at Toronto, TBD, TBD*

Don't forget, watch party tickets are also on sale here!

 

