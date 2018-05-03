The Cavs Surprised Mentors Students Who Missed Out On D.C.

By Paul Laux

One thing students always look forward to is their trip to Washington D.C. It's not only a learning experience, it's inspirational. Who knows - one of them could be our future president!

Unforunetly for the students of Mentor, their trip had to be cancelled this week after the tour company fell through with hotel reservations. The Cavs though, stepped in to give them something also exciting - passes to Game 2's watch party!

@cavsdan Very classy move!! Mentor loves the Cavs and loves cheering them in person even more! ---- https://t.co/WIKLNwDxUq — Deirdre Callahan (@callatosh) May 3, 2018

The Cavs will be providing everything from transportation, shirts, food vouchers, and entertainment. It's even open to students who didn't plan on going to D.C.

It's not D.C. - but seeing a Cavs playoff win is just as exciting.