Cavs

USA Today Images

The Cavs Surprised Mentors Students Who Missed Out On D.C.

May 3, 2018
The Jeremiah Show
Categories: 
Features
Headlines
Q104 Morning Show
The Jeremiah Show

By Paul Laux

One thing students always look forward to is their trip to Washington D.C.  It's not only a learning experience, it's inspirational.  Who knows - one of them could be our future president!

Unforunetly for the students of Mentor, their trip had to be cancelled this week after the tour company fell through with hotel reservations.  The Cavs though, stepped in to give them something also exciting - passes to Game 2's watch party!

The Cavs will be providing everything from transportation, shirts, food vouchers, and entertainment.  It's even open to students who didn't plan on going to D.C.

It's not D.C. - but seeing a Cavs playoff win is just as exciting.

Tags: 
Cleveland Cavaliers