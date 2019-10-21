Cedar Point Forced To Turn Visitors Away At HalloWeekends

The theme park reached overcapacity this weekend

October 21, 2019
The Jeremiah Show

Getty Images By: Miklmar

Categories: 
Halloween
Local
The Jeremiah Show

Scary weekend for Cedar Point... and not because of HalloWeekends.

The theme park had to turn away visitors due to overcapacity. They also had to shut down the roads leading into the park. 

According to News 5, “The (causeway) was closed and we went through and they just like rerouted us back around so this is attempt number two,” one visitor said.

A Cedar Point spokesman issued the following statement: 

"HalloWeekends has always been a very popular event, especially when weather conditions are more than ideal. Today, the park initiated a capacity-based closure in order to provide a quality experience to guests attending the event."

Tags: 
Cedar Point
halloweekends
local