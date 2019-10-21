Cedar Point Forced To Turn Visitors Away At HalloWeekends

Scary weekend for Cedar Point... and not because of HalloWeekends.

The theme park had to turn away visitors due to overcapacity. They also had to shut down the roads leading into the park.

According to News 5, “The (causeway) was closed and we went through and they just like rerouted us back around so this is attempt number two,” one visitor said.

Not sure if this was history making but sat for 2.5 hours...only to get 2 miles from @cedarpoint and they closed the park. We will pass on the invite to “come back tomorrow.” What is the actual capacity for the park?...and parking lot? pic.twitter.com/ypikOeRu6d — Tacie Kerr (@TacieKerr) October 19, 2019

Thoughts & Prayers to those working Guest Services today. — Craig Doyle (@thatcraigdoyle) October 19, 2019

This is the single busiest day I’ve ever witnessed at Cedar Point. Over 1.5 hour wait on causeway, parking lot full at 1pm, Fast Lane Plus sold out, blue streak 1.5 hour wait...the list goes on. It took me over 2 hours from the Dairy Queen to my parking spot. #cedarpoint — Evan Murray (@EFM__77) October 12, 2019

A Cedar Point spokesman issued the following statement:

"HalloWeekends has always been a very popular event, especially when weather conditions are more than ideal. Today, the park initiated a capacity-based closure in order to provide a quality experience to guests attending the event."