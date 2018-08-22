Cedar Point Announces New Attraction: Forbidden Frontier

Yet another new attraction is coming to Cedar Point next year!

The amusement park announced that it would be getting rid of Dinosaurs Alive on September 3 to make room for what is going to be Forbidden Frontier on Adventure Island.

Video of Cedar Point announces new Forbidden Frontier for 2019

"Grab your map and prepare for a minute-by-minute real-life adventure, where you and others are challenged, questioned and pushed to the limits in both brain and brute power. Be immersed in interactive encounters with the island inhabitants, push yourself with physically active challenges that test your resourcefulness and fortitude! It's your job to discover and uncover all that you can; to solve the mystery surrounding the Forbidden Frontier, and return to tell the tale. Every ending is different and determined by you and the secrets you unlock!"

The announcement came after Cedar Point tweeted that they were "writing their next chapter."

We begin writing our next chapter...tomorrow at 2pm.



✍️ -- ✏️ -- pic.twitter.com/Nsb5WuRJNS — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) August 20, 2018

We can't wait!