Cedar Point Ranks #3 Amusement Park In The World

It always seems a little personal when Cedar Point isn't the number one amusement park on any list that's created about amusement parks.

Those of us who grew up on Sandusky summers know that Cedar Point is AMERICA'S roller coast... right?

Cedar Point has just been ranked #3 among the world’s best amusement parks by Amusement Today’s annual Golden Ticket Awards.

It falls to Dollywood coming in at number two and Europa-Park in Rust, Germany. Europa-Park has held the number one spot since 2014.

According to Amusement Today,

The Golden Ticket Awards are presented annually to honor the ‘Best of the Best’ in the amusement industry and are calculated from an international poll conducted by Amusement Today. The survey asked experienced amusement park voters around the country and world to rate the 'bests' in 22 categories. This year, to keep the awards current and relevant, voters not only included industry fans, but also -- in some categories -- industry suppliers, manufacturers and journalists.