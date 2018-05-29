Cedar Point Reopened After A Power Outage

People were on rides when it happened!

May 29, 2018
This has to be every rollercoaster rider's worst nightmare. But good news: it's over. 

On Monday, Cedar Point sent this tweet: 

And then people started tweeting this: 

Scary, right? The word is a car crashed into the power supply. Whatever it was, it caused some problems!

Cedar Point says any person with tickets on Monday can use them to get back into the park any time before Labor Day.

Were you there? Did you get to see it?

