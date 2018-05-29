Cedar Point Reopened After A Power Outage

This has to be every rollercoaster rider's worst nightmare. But good news: it's over.

On Monday, Cedar Point sent this tweet:

We’re currently experiencing a power outage in a portion of the park. Ohio Edison is currently addressing this and will restore power as quickly as possible. Thanks for your patience! — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) May 28, 2018

And then people started tweeting this:

Power outage at cedar point... poor people have been stuck for about an hour -- pic.twitter.com/yLvzFIq18V — Sam Kesha Ortenzi (@samdycheeks) May 28, 2018

Scary, right? The word is a car crashed into the power supply. Whatever it was, it caused some problems!

Cedar Point says any person with tickets on Monday can use them to get back into the park any time before Labor Day.

Were you there? Did you get to see it?