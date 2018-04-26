Cedar Point's New Ride, Steel Vengeance, As Ridden By Q104's The Jeremiah Show

The Jeremiah Show (Jeremiah and Jack) got a taste of Steel Vengeance on Wednesday at Cedar Point.

Jeremiah was really excited! He said it might be his new favorite ride at the park.

Jack, however, he was, well, less excited. We learned that Jack really doesn't like roller coasters, but he went on the ride any way.

Check out the video of their ride below, and check out Steel Vengenance at Cedar Point this summer!