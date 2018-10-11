Channing Tatum Has A New Lady!!!
And she looks strikingly similar to someone we know....
Did we really think that Channing Tatum would stay on the market for very long? Channing Tatum is reportedly dating singer Jessie J.
According to ENews, "They've been hanging out a lot lately and he's excited about seeing her. She's on the road, but he is very interested in getting to know her and doesn't mind tagging along," a source shared. "He's making a lot of effort and wants to spend as much time with her as he can. He's having fun with it and seeing where it goes. He's known her for awhile and always thought she was very talented."
And while this is exciting news, we can't help but notice that Jessie looks a little similiar to someone in Channing's past.
I think it's safe to say Channing Tatum has a type? BRB while I cut my hair in a bob.