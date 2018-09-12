Apple To Release Cheaper iPhone X

Today's the day you've been waiting for, the day you (might) be able to finally afford an iPhone X!

Apple will reveal a cheaper iPhone X and more today during Apple presentation day.

Apple will be announcing what's new and coming up for its product line today at its fall event with CEO Tim Cook. He's expected to show off the latest updates to the iPhone X, which will actually make it cheaper.

There are also expected minor updates to the Apple Watch and AirPods.

We may also find out the fate of the home button or if the click wheel will make a comeback!

The event is at 3 p.m. Eastern and you can watch it here.