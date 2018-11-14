Chick-Fil-A Now Delivers!

This is not a drill. Chick-Fil-A is now delivering from over 1,100 of it's restaurants nationwide.

According to a release from Chick-Fil-A, they are partnering up with DoorDash to deilver the goodness and you could even get a free sandwich out of it.

They are giving away 200,000 free chicken sandwiches through Nov. 20 through the DoorDash app and website with a $5 minimum order when using the promo code “CFADELIVERY.”

You can order anything on the menu and have it be delivered to your door via DoorDash if you live within a 10-minute radius of participating restaurants.

And don't forget, eat more chicken.