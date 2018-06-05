Chipotle Has BOGO Burritos For Nurses And Student Nurses Today

Nurses and studying nurses can score a free burrito today only at Chipotle!

All you need is a valid hospital ID, and you must eat inside.

Chipotle's website says nurses that qualify include “RN, NP, CRNA, CNS, CNM, LVN, CNA, and local equivalents or analogues."

Chipotle tweeted that medical support assistants and home nurse aides are not eligible this year but will be consisdered for next year.