Chipotle Has BOGO Burritos For Nurses And Student Nurses Today
Burritos, bowls, salads or tacos
June 5, 2018
Nurses and studying nurses can score a free burrito today only at Chipotle!
All you need is a valid hospital ID, and you must eat inside.
Chipotle's website says nurses that qualify include “RN, NP, CRNA, CNS, CNM, LVN, CNA, and local equivalents or analogues."
Chipotle tweeted that medical support assistants and home nurse aides are not eligible this year but will be consisdered for next year.
Paging all nurses: Let us treat you to a BOGO. Just bring your work ID to any U.S. Chipotle on Tuesday, June 5th, 2018, and we’ll hook you up with a buy-one/get-one FREE burrito, bowl, salad, or order of tacos. STAT. Valid in-restaurant only. https://t.co/5aJjnyEuQ4 pic.twitter.com/NfYpCYDCKe— Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) May 31, 2018