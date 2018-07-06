Chris Brown Arrested For Felony Battery

Looks like old habits die hard for Chris Brown. He was arrested after his concert on Thursday night in Florida. A spokesperson for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's office says the arrest was the result of an out of county warrant. The warrant was for felony battery and was issued by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's office. He was released after he posted a $2,000 bond.

This arrest can't help but remind us of his infamous assault on Rihanna in 2009. Chris pled guilty to felony battery against Rihanna and was sentenced to 5 years of probation and six months of community service.