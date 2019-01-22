Chris Brown Detained On Rape Charge In Paris

According to Fox 8, two police officials say singer Chris Brown and two other people are in custody in Paris after a woman filed a rape complaint.

Both officials confirmed Brown was detained Monday and is still in custody. Police are currently studying the complaint, and neither is authorized to be publicly named discussing the investigation.

This is not Browns' first run in with the law. He has been in repeated legal trouble since pleading guilty to the, very public, 2009 felony assault charge against then-girlfriend and pop star, Rihanna.

He completed his probation in that case in 2015.

Brown’s publicists at Sony Music would not immediately comment.