Chris Pratt Is Engaged!

Chris Pratt is off the market, again.

The actor took to Instagram Sunday night to announce that he had proposed to girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger.

"Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you," he wrote alongside a photo of the two hugging shortly after the proposal. "Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"

This will be the second marriage for Pratt, who was previously married to Anna Faris.

The two filed for divorce in December 2017.