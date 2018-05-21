Chrissy Teigen Shares First Photos Of Baby Miles
May 21, 2018
Congrats to Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and baby Miles!
The first photos of Miles are here, and it's just as adorable as you'd expect.
Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens - We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles. Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!
A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on
Teigen and John Legend debated if and when they'd share not only a photo, but the name.
However, over the weekend, we got both in one Instagram post!
Miles came a little earlier than expected, but all is well!