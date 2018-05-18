Chrissy Teigen Welcomes Baby Number 2!

By Paul Laux

Welcome to the world, baby number 2 for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend!

The baby, which was originally due in June, ended up being born a few weeks early because of unknown reasons.

However, the baby is healthy, and the couple couldn't be happier!

happy pregnant Chrissy is gone. meet OVER IT Chrissy. Wanna hold my boy let’s do thisssssss — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 10, 2018

There have been no other details on the baby, including the name. With such an active social media presence for Teigen and Legend, that will all likely happen soon.

Somebody’s herrrrrrre! -------- — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 17, 2018

Congratulations!