Chrissy Teigen Welcomes Baby Number 2!
May 18, 2018
By Paul Laux
Welcome to the world, baby number 2 for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend!
waiting for my turn on the carpet at #metgala!!!! always an honor!!!
The baby, which was originally due in June, ended up being born a few weeks early because of unknown reasons.
However, the baby is healthy, and the couple couldn't be happier!
happy pregnant Chrissy is gone. meet OVER IT Chrissy. Wanna hold my boy let’s do thisssssss— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 10, 2018
There have been no other details on the baby, including the name. With such an active social media presence for Teigen and Legend, that will all likely happen soon.
Somebody’s herrrrrrre! --------— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 17, 2018
Congratulations!