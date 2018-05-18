Chrissy Teigen Welcomes Baby Number 2!

Welcome to the world, baby number 2 for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend!

waiting for my turn on the carpet at #metgala!!!! always an honor!!!

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

The baby, which was originally due in June, ended up being born a few weeks early because of unknown reasons.

However, the baby is healthy, and the couple couldn't be happier!

There have been no other details on the baby, including the name. With such an active social media presence for Teigen and Legend, that will all likely happen soon.

Congratulations!

