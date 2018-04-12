The house on W. 11th St. in Cleveland, Ohio, that was used in the filming of "A Christmas Story" on November 15, 2006, has been refurbished and open to the public along with a museum dedicated to the movie.

The "A Christmas Story" House Is Expanding

April 12, 2018
The Jeremiah Show
By Paul Laux

If you're from Cleveland, you know of the iconic home on W. 11th that was famously used in the movie "A Christmas Story." A movie that now holds dear to anyone who has ever spent time in the city.

For years, guests could check out the house, and now museum. It was filled with things from the movie, and made to look just like it did in the film. Now, there is more being added, and you can actually stay!

The neighboring house and property will actually become a hotel, and should be open by this fall.

"We are always looking for fun and unique ways to enhance the A Christmas Story fan experience while visiting Ralphie's house on Cleveland Street," says ACS Curator Steven Intermill. "Our guests have really enjoyed their overnight stays in A Christmas Story House, so this is just another fun family friendly option."

