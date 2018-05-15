The City of Painesville's 'Party On Main': What You Need To Know
Here's what you "Gotta Know"
May 15, 2018
By Paul Laux
It's back! 'Party on Main' in the city of Painesville.
There will be food, drinks, dancing, and "Disco Inferno." Get more info here.
Party on Main featuring Disco Inferno https://t.co/CcnVGz0x1W Friday, May 18 at 6 PM - 10 PMMain St, Painesville, OH 44077, United States #Painesville pic.twitter.com/Fes3wPiVdj— Painesville Community Improvement Corporation (@440improvement) April 30, 2018
Barb Monacelli joined the show to give us all of the details about the event.
Hear the interview below.