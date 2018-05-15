The City of Painesville's 'Party On Main': What You Need To Know

May 15, 2018
The Jeremiah Show
Party On Main
By Paul Laux

It's back! 'Party on Main' in the city of Painesville.

There will be food, drinks, dancing, and "Disco Inferno." Get more info here.

Barb Monacelli joined the show to give us all of the details about the event.

Hear the interview below.

 

