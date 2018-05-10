Clay Aiken Is Bashing American Idol ... Again

By Paul Laux

Clay Aiken is back, bashing "American Idol," again.

Aiken has apparently been bitter ever since his Season 2 loss in the final round.

Well... now I know why the ratings are down. -- — Clay Aiken (@clayaiken) January 7, 2016

Now he has changed his aim, and started roasting a contestant who messed up the words to a song, recounting when that happened to him and how it was handled. Among many other things.

Thank you for the words, @clayaiken !!

From this, I will take your words and use them to build myself up to become even better. I know that there are great things to come for me in the near future, and I’m glad that you believe in my career! Im honestly honored. Thank you! https://t.co/0VP0a3VMtn — Ada Vox (@AdaVox) May 2, 2018

Let's see how long it will continue.