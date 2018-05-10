Clay Aiken Is Bashing American Idol ... Again

May 10, 2018
Clay Aiken

Clay Aiken is back, bashing "American Idol," again.

Aiken has apparently been bitter ever since his Season 2 loss in the final round.

Now he has changed his aim, and started roasting a contestant who messed up the words to a song, recounting when that happened to him and how it was handled. Among many other things.

Let's see how long it will continue.

