Clay Aiken Is Bashing American Idol ... Again
May 10, 2018
By Paul Laux
Clay Aiken is back, bashing "American Idol," again.
Aiken has apparently been bitter ever since his Season 2 loss in the final round.
Well... now I know why the ratings are down. --— Clay Aiken (@clayaiken) January 7, 2016
Now he has changed his aim, and started roasting a contestant who messed up the words to a song, recounting when that happened to him and how it was handled. Among many other things.
Thank you for the words, @clayaiken !!— Ada Vox (@AdaVox) May 2, 2018
From this, I will take your words and use them to build myself up to become even better. I know that there are great things to come for me in the near future, and I’m glad that you believe in my career! Im honestly honored. Thank you! https://t.co/0VP0a3VMtn
Let's see how long it will continue.