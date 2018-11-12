Cleveland Celebrates An Epic Browns Win Against Falcons

Baker Mayfield is feeling DANGEROUS.

Winning feels good, doesn't it? The Browns beat the Falcons yesterday at FirstEnergy Stadium, 28-16 and the Browns felt some type of way about it (as they should).

Baker Mayfield threw for three touchdown passes, and went 17/20. He had the same amount of incomplete passes as he did touchdown passes. I guess you could say he woke up feeling "pretty dangerous."

Exciting times for Browns fans!

