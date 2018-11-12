Cleveland Celebrates An Epic Browns Win Against Falcons
Baker Mayfield is feeling DANGEROUS.
November 12, 2018
Winning feels good, doesn't it? The Browns beat the Falcons yesterday at FirstEnergy Stadium, 28-16 and the Browns felt some type of way about it (as they should).
“Great team win!”— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 11, 2018
That’s our QB -- @bakermayfield pic.twitter.com/iWBiCdaitJ
“We got the DUB!”#DUKKKKEEEE pic.twitter.com/9yT8eXrCiO— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 11, 2018
Baker Mayfield threw for three touchdown passes, and went 17/20. He had the same amount of incomplete passes as he did touchdown passes. I guess you could say he woke up feeling "pretty dangerous."
.@bakermayfield woke up feelin' dangerous this morning -- pic.twitter.com/yaxVoBzu61— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 11, 2018
Exciting times for Browns fans!
"We've got to believe in the people in this room." ✊#ATLvsCLE pic.twitter.com/MrME2Pxgig— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 11, 2018