Color Rush Uniforms Now Browns' Primary Uniforms

The Browns made a major announcement yesterday regarding what uniforms they would be sporting for the 2019-2020 season.

The NFL granted the Cleveland Browns permission to make their Color Rush uniforms their primary look for the 2019 season.

The Browns will wear the brown and orange combo for the season opener against the Tennessee Titans this Sunday, Sept. 8.

The team will also wear the uniforms against the Rams on Sunday Night Football Sept. 22, the Seahawks Oct. 13, the Steelers on Thursday Night Football Nov. 14, the Bengals Dec. 8 and the Ravens Dec. 22.