Browns Fans Named Best In The World

The Cleveland Browns, and their fans, have been through a lot. But one thing is for sure, Browns fans are resilient, passionate, and devoted to their team.

Through thick and thin; through the team moving cities, through 1-32 seasons, to winning games, home and on the road, and to watching a shining new star in Baker Mayfield, Browns fans have been through it all.

That's why 'Browns Backers' have been named the Best Fans in the World for 2018, according to the annual rankings from pop culture website FanSided.

Video of Fandom 250: The Cleveland Browns Have The Best Fans of 2018

I'ts quite the jump for Browns fans, who came in 144th in the rankings last year.

Maybe it's not that the Browns fans are any BETTER this year, but now that people are paying attention, they realize just how awesome Cleveland fans are.