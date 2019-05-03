Cleveland Browns Star Myles Garrett Invites You To His ‘Game of Thrones’ Watch Party

The Cleveland Browns and Game of Thrones have been two of the hottest topics lately, so how awesome would it be if the two worlds were to collide? It could happen!

Star defensive end Myles Garrett took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that he wants to host a watch party with the public for the “Game of Thrones” series finale.

He even pitched the idea of a costume contest, with the best male and female character costumes winning a signed jersey from the player.

Garrett proposed a small, $3 entrance fee, with all proceeds would be donated to the Dr. Susan Love Research Foundation, a charity for breast cancer research.

