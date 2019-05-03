Cleveland Browns Star Myles Garrett Invites You To His ‘Game of Thrones’ Watch Party

The Cleveland Browns and Game of Thrones have been two of the hottest topics lately, so how awesome would it be if the two worlds were to collide? It could happen!

Star defensive end Myles Garrett took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that he wants to host a watch party with the public for the “Game of Thrones” series finale.

I want to do a watch party for the last episode of GoT, not sure where yet. Everyone’s invited and pictures welcomed. I think that’d be fun — Jurassic Myles-- (@MylesLGarrett) May 2, 2019

He even pitched the idea of a costume contest, with the best male and female character costumes winning a signed jersey from the player.

a cosplay competition would be interesting. Dress up as your favorite character and the best male and female characters will win a signed jersey for each of you. If you don’t dress up you’re welcomed as well. Entry will be $3 and every cent Dr. Susan Love Research Foundation — Jurassic Myles-- (@MylesLGarrett) May 2, 2019

Garrett proposed a small, $3 entrance fee, with all proceeds would be donated to the Dr. Susan Love Research Foundation, a charity for breast cancer research.