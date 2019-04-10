Browns Preseason Schedule Released

The Browns 2019 preseason opponents have officially been released, and the Browns will play the Washington Redskins and Detroit Lions at home and travel to play the Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While the dates have yet to be confirmed, the date range for the games are listed below.

Luckily for Browns fans, we will get to see the new look Browns in the first week of the preseason as newly acquired players Odell Beckham, Oliver Vernon, and all the other off season additions will make their FirstEnergy Stadium debut during week 1 in early August!

Week 1 (August 8-12): vs. Washington

Week 2 (August 15-19): at Indianapolis

Week 3 (August 22-26): at Tampa Bay

Week 4 (August 29-September 1): vs. Detroit