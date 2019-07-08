Baker Mayfield Is A Married Man
The QB married Emily Wilkinson this past weekend!
July 8, 2019
Congratulations are in order for the Cleveland Browns QB, Baker Mayfield. He married fiance Emily Wilkinson this past weekend.
Although the bride and groom haven't shared any photos from their ceremony yet, Wilkinson shared a celebratory post on Sunday about the couple’s milestone moment.
“IM MARRIED,” she wrote alongside a screenshot of her phone as she received a call from Mayfield. His contact info read “Husband” with a red heart emoji.
The two got hitched just over a year after they announced their engagement.
I get to be this guy’s WIFE! Best day of my life. I love you fiancé!!!!!! ♥️ @bakermayfield
Congratulations to the happy couple!