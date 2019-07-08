Baker Mayfield Is A Married Man

Congratulations are in order for the Cleveland Browns QB, Baker Mayfield. He married fiance Emily Wilkinson this past weekend.

Although the bride and groom haven't shared any photos from their ceremony yet, Wilkinson shared a celebratory post on Sunday about the couple’s milestone moment.

“IM MARRIED,” she wrote alongside a screenshot of her phone as she received a call from Mayfield. His contact info read “Husband” with a red heart emoji.

Happpy Monday! ♥️

A post shared by Emily Wilkinson (@ewilkinson) on

The two got hitched just over a year after they announced their engagement.

I get to be this guy’s WIFE! Best day of my life. I love you fiancé!!!!!! ♥️ @bakermayfield

A post shared by Emily Wilkinson (@ewilkinson) on

Congratulations to the happy couple!

