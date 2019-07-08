Baker Mayfield Is A Married Man

Congratulations are in order for the Cleveland Browns QB, Baker Mayfield. He married fiance Emily Wilkinson this past weekend.

Although the bride and groom haven't shared any photos from their ceremony yet, Wilkinson shared a celebratory post on Sunday about the couple’s milestone moment.

“IM MARRIED,” she wrote alongside a screenshot of her phone as she received a call from Mayfield. His contact info read “Husband” with a red heart emoji.

Happpy Monday! ♥️ A post shared by Emily Wilkinson (@ewilkinson) on Jun 3, 2019 at 7:03am PDT

The two got hitched just over a year after they announced their engagement.

Congratulations to the happy couple!