The Cleveland Browns Schedule Is Here!

The Cleveland Browns schedule is out! And Cleveland is in the spotlight with a total of 4 prime time games, and yes you read that right, 4 prime time games.

Baker, Odell, and the rest of the guys will start the year with 2 Prime time games in the first 3 weeks. Week 2 they travel to Met-life Stadium and take on the New York Jets, and the following week they will be at home in Cleveland for Sunday Night Football against the St. Louis Rams.

We cannot wait to see what the city will look like when we host our first Sunday Night Football game since 2008. The other prime time games include heading to San Francisco to take on the 49ers on Monday Night Football in Week 5, and Thursday Night Football in Cleveland Week 11 as we take on the dreaded Pittsburgh Steelers.

Can you feel it Cleveland? The Browns are back! HERE WE GO BROWNIES HERE WE GO! WOOF WOOF. ​