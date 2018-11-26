Browns Win In Legendary Fashion

What a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The world was in shock when The Browns went into halftime up 28-7. But how many great moments came out of that game?

Between Damarious Randall giving an intercepted ball to ex-head coach Hue Jackson, to Baker Mayfield ripping him a new one in a press conference, the drama was comparable to a reality TV show.

Let's talk about that interception first. Apparently, Randall predicted he would give an intercepted ball to the ex-head coach.

“I said it to a couple guys on the sideline maybe two or three plays before that play happened,’’ Randall said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “And it happened, and I happened to be close to him on the sideline. I actually planned on having more than one pick, but I only had one.’’

DAMARIOUS RANDALL HANDED THE BALL HE PICKED OFF TO HUE JACKSON WHAT A SAVAGE. #Browns pic.twitter.com/YPOjK6bTmT — Damon Kecman (@DownWithDamon) November 25, 2018

Damarious Randall handing the interception ball to Hue Jackson should be the new Cleveland LeBron banner. — McNeil (@Reflog_18) November 25, 2018

Hue Jackson accepting this ball from Damarious Randall might get him fired again pic.twitter.com/I0apRpgmdL — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 25, 2018

And then after the game, Hue Jackson went to hug it out with Baker Mayfield... and that was... awkward.

Baker Mayfield’s reunion with Hue Jackson did...not go great (Via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/qCalnwf9ZF — 12upSports (@12upSports) November 25, 2018

And Baker had no problem telling it like it is when asked how he felt about seeing his ex-head coach.

“Didn't feel like talking to him. He was here trying to tell us to play for him. Then he goes to a team we play twice a year. That’s how I feel. We have people we believe in calling the plays now."

Baker Mayfield was not a fan of Hue Jackson going to coach the divison-rival Bengals. pic.twitter.com/uvTblVZdo8 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 25, 2018

I think it's safe to say there is some bad blood on Baker's side, but can you blame him?

Baker is now thriving in Cleveland and Hue Jackson barely gave him a chance.

The Browns came out on top of yesterday's battle for Ohio 35-20.