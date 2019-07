Get Ready Cleveland, its Burger Week!

So we here at the Jeremiah Show give you our top 5 burger places (and burgers for Jack), do you agree?

What are we missing from the list?

Jack

5. Erie Burger Company (Bacon Madness)

4. Shake Shack (Shack Burger)

3. Beardlys (Peanut Butter Burger)

2. SWAT (Mac and Cheese Burger)

1. Swensons (Galley Boy)

Morgan

5. Nano Brew

4. Wahlburgers

3. Shake Shack

2. 49th Street Tavern

1. The Treehouse