Cavaliers Honor Channing Frye At Last Game Of The Season

Channing Frye has had his last game as a Cleveland Cavalier. The outspoken and hilarious basketball player has always been a fan-favorite, which made his exit that much more bittersweet.

But not only was Frye loved for what he brough to the team, he was also loved because of what he brought to the community. He served as mentor and a leader to the Cavs’ youth, and was the Cavaliers biggest cheerleader from the bench.

The Cavaliers organization showered Frye with love throughout the night. Before the game, players wore a custom “Channing” shootaround jersey. He was also gifted with a sketch featuring two of his best friends from his days playing in Cleveland, former teammate Richard Jefferson and a Banana Republic version of Kevin Love. These three players have been inseperable and were a dynamic to be reckoned with during the 2016 championship run.

And not to mention the emotional video tribute from his wife, Lauren Frye, who left all of us crying as she says "You're living proof that laughter is the cure."

In case you weren't in the building for this sweet moment -- here is the video from @Channing_Frye's wife, Lauren, that brought everyone to tears. ❤#ThankYouChanning pic.twitter.com/eoREEjc4Zu — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) April 10, 2019

We will miss you Channing Frye and thank you for all you have done for the Cavaliers and our Cleveland community!