New Look Cavs Ready To Tip Off 2018 Season

Tonight at 7:30, the Cavs kick off their 2018-19 season with a 2018 Eastern Conference semi-finals rematch against the Toronto Raptors



While this is an NBA Playoffs rematch, this is not a typical rematch. Both the Cavs and Raptors have seen significant roster upheaval over the past season, with the Raptors traded their Star DeMar Derozan to the Spurs in exchange for MVP candidate Kawhi Leonard and the Cavs lost their hometown hero LeBron James.

Without LeBron, the Cavs have incredibly lowered expectations for the 2018-19 campaign.

However, the team is ready to surprise the critics with a playoff berth in a weak Eastern Conference.