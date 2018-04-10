Cleveland City Kennel Lowers Prices As Kennel Fills Up

By Paul Laux

Are you in the market for a new puppy? Maybe even if you aren't, now is the time to adopt your best friend! Your best furry-friend, that is!

Currently, the cages are all filled up at the kennel. This means that there are 100 pets ready for the taking, and now the prices have been lowered.

Ok crying! Cleveland City Kennel is full and doing an adoption special until April 15th. Everyone go adopt & give these babies a loving home--❣️ https://t.co/9DOL6Qlzy7 pic.twitter.com/phZQ477DC6 — Nadyne Howe (@NadyneHowe) April 10, 2018

Dogs are just $41, and there are many breeds and personalities to pick from. This price even includes spaying/neutering, and also basic vaccinations.

Go get your forever pet. They're waiting!

