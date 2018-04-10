Puppies

Cleveland City Kennel Lowers Prices As Kennel Fills Up

April 10, 2018
By Paul Laux

Are you in the market for a new puppy? Maybe even if you aren't, now is the time to adopt your best friend! Your best furry-friend, that is!

Currently, the cages are all filled up at the kennel. This means that there are 100 pets ready for the taking, and now the prices have been lowered.

Dogs are just $41, and there are many breeds and personalities to pick from. This price even includes spaying/neutering, and also basic vaccinations.

Go get your forever pet. They're waiting!

More here.

 

