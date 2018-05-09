Cleveland Clinic Doctor Saves Passenger On Plane

By Paul Laux

In even more airline news, a Cleveland Clinic doctor is being praised after saving a passenger on a Delta flight to Cleveland after they went into anaphylactic shock.

The incident started after the person had a bag of potato chips, and fell into shock.

When the passenger came to, she was being helped by two doctors, one of which is from the Cleveland Clinic.

Flight attendants asked if there were any medical professionals on the flight, and Dr. Erich Kiehl stepped up. The electrophysiology fellow -- who just... https://t.co/Suy4Jqf2wW — Adrienne MacDonald (@GACPR) May 7, 2018

The doctors administered four epi-pens, and monitored her until she stabilized. She now hopes to meet the doctor who saved her life.

“I’m probably going to cry because he saved my life; you can’t put a price on that,” Spencer said, adding that she has rush-ordered a plaque to give to Erich Kiehl - the Cleveland Clinic doctor. “Words are never going to be able to express my gratitude.”