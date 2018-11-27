Cleveland Couple Goes Viral With Baker Mayfield Retweet

A Cleveland couple's picture is going viral across America with the hopes of naming their future child "Baker."

In the photo, Ryan Tramel tweets, "My wife says if you retweet this, she will allow us to name our kid “Baker” that’s due in June, but that’s the only way she will consider it.

Do it for the kids, literally #Baker @bakermayfield."

My wife says if you retweet this, she will allow us to name our kid “Baker” that’s due in June, but that’s the only way she will consider it. Do it for the kids, literally -- #Baker @bakermayfield pic.twitter.com/5QNHvpNzuo — Ryan Tramel (@RyanTramel) November 25, 2018

You have to imagine that Baker Mayfield gets a ton of these tweets a day, and Ryan's wife, Krista, was sure that Baker wasn't going to retweet it, but she was wrong.

I love it, can’t wait to see a picture of the little man https://t.co/TP0PQyOjxv — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) November 25, 2018

Will we see a baby Baker Mayfield in June? Time will tell.