Cleveland Couple Goes Viral With Baker Mayfield Retweet

She did not think Baker Mayfield would actually see this picture

November 27, 2018
Used with permission from Ryan Tramel

A Cleveland couple's picture is going viral across America with the hopes of naming their future child "Baker."

In the photo, Ryan Tramel tweets, "My wife says if you retweet this, she will allow us to name our kid “Baker” that’s due in June, but that’s the only way she will consider it.

Do it for the kids, literally #Baker @bakermayfield."

You have to imagine that Baker Mayfield gets a ton of these tweets a day, and Ryan's wife, Krista, was sure that Baker wasn't going to retweet it, but she was wrong.

Will we see a baby Baker Mayfield in June? Time will tell.

