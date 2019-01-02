Cleveland Fan Wants To Help "Pay Bakers Fine" And Support Local Charity

Baker Mayfield is ready to give back to the Cleveland Community.

The new star quarterback of the Cleveland Browns was fined $10,000 for a celebration following a touchdown against the Bengals on December 23rd.

This isn’t actually for the fine... All money raised will go to a great cause in @provhouseCLE. Help our city out!! https://t.co/GFhI1ty7Hn — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) January 2, 2019

A Baker fan, John Hillbery, put together a GoFundMe to pay the fine, but instead Baker saw the campaign and tweeted that the money will go towards Providence House here in Cleveland.

Providence House protects at-risk children and supports families through crisis, strengthening communities to end child abuse and neglect.

Does it get any better than @bakermayfield? Thank you from all of us at PH ♥️ https://t.co/hqLld91E8J — Providence House (@provhouseCLE) January 2, 2019

The GoFundMe account has raised over $3,000 in three days. You can donate here.