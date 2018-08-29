High School Football Top 25 Rankings

The rankings for week 1 of high school football are now out! Where does your school fall?

1. Mentor 1-0 (1)

Last week: Beat St. Edward, 42-39. This week: Saturday at No. 5 St. Ignatius.

2. Archbishop Hoban 1-0 (3)

Last week: Beat St. Ignatius, 21-14. This week: Friday at Youngstown Cardinal Mooney.

3. Euclid 1-0 (5)

Last week: Beat Glenville, 42-17. This week: Friday vs. No. 7 Lorain.

4. St. Edward 0-1 (2)

Last week: Lost to Mentor, 42-39. This week: Friday vs. Detroit Cass Tech.

5. St. Ignatius 0-1 (4)

Last week: Lost to Archbishop Hoban, 21-14. This week: Saturday vs. No. 1 Mentor.

6. Avon 1-0 (6)

Last week: Beat Buchtel, 19-11. This week: Friday vs. No. 8 Olmsted Falls.

7. Lorain 1-0 (7)

Last week: Beat Midview, 44-14. This week: Friday at No. 3 Euclid.

8. Olmsted Falls 1-0 (8)

Last week: Beat Brecksville, 55-28. This week: Friday at No. 6 Avon.

9. Solon 1-0 (9)

Last week: Beat Aurora, 25-0. This week: Friday vs. No. 18 Twinsburg.

10. Perry 1-0 (10)

Last week: Beat Riverside, 28-14. This week: Friday at Chardon 11. Avon Lake 1-0 (12)

12. Padua 1-0 (13)

13. Strongsville 1-0 (14)

14. St. Vincent-St. Mary 0-1 (11)

15. Kenston 1-0 (17)

16. North Olmsted 1-0 (19)

17. Garfield Heights 1-0(20)

18. Twinsburg 1-0 (21)

19. Kirtland 1-0 (23)

20. Berea-Midpark 0-1 (15)

21. Maple Heights 1-0 (24)

22. Benedictine 1-0 (25)

23. Wadsworth 1-0 (NR)

24. Medina 1-0 (NR)

25. Lake Catholic 1-0 (NR)

Dropped out: Stow (0-1, was No. 16), Hudson (0-1, No.18), Bedford (0-1, No. 22).

On the cusp: Akron East (1-0), Highland (1-0), Nordonia (1-0), North Royalton (1-0), Ravenna (1-0), Revere (1-0), Shaker Heights (1-0).

