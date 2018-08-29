High School Football Top 25 Rankings
1. Mentor 1-0 (1)
Last week: Beat St. Edward, 42-39. This week: Saturday at No. 5 St. Ignatius.
2. Archbishop Hoban 1-0 (3)
Last week: Beat St. Ignatius, 21-14. This week: Friday at Youngstown Cardinal Mooney.
3. Euclid 1-0 (5)
Last week: Beat Glenville, 42-17. This week: Friday vs. No. 7 Lorain.
4. St. Edward 0-1 (2)
Last week: Lost to Mentor, 42-39. This week: Friday vs. Detroit Cass Tech.
5. St. Ignatius 0-1 (4)
Last week: Lost to Archbishop Hoban, 21-14. This week: Saturday vs. No. 1 Mentor.
6. Avon 1-0 (6)
Last week: Beat Buchtel, 19-11. This week: Friday vs. No. 8 Olmsted Falls.
7. Lorain 1-0 (7)
Last week: Beat Midview, 44-14. This week: Friday at No. 3 Euclid.
8. Olmsted Falls 1-0 (8)
Last week: Beat Brecksville, 55-28. This week: Friday at No. 6 Avon.
9. Solon 1-0 (9)
Last week: Beat Aurora, 25-0. This week: Friday vs. No. 18 Twinsburg.
10. Perry 1-0 (10)
Last week: Beat Riverside, 28-14. This week: Friday at Chardon 11. Avon Lake 1-0 (12)
12. Padua 1-0 (13)
13. Strongsville 1-0 (14)
14. St. Vincent-St. Mary 0-1 (11)
15. Kenston 1-0 (17)
16. North Olmsted 1-0 (19)
17. Garfield Heights 1-0(20)
18. Twinsburg 1-0 (21)
19. Kirtland 1-0 (23)
20. Berea-Midpark 0-1 (15)
21. Maple Heights 1-0 (24)
22. Benedictine 1-0 (25)
23. Wadsworth 1-0 (NR)
24. Medina 1-0 (NR)
25. Lake Catholic 1-0 (NR)
Dropped out: Stow (0-1, was No. 16), Hudson (0-1, No.18), Bedford (0-1, No. 22).
On the cusp: Akron East (1-0), Highland (1-0), Nordonia (1-0), North Royalton (1-0), Ravenna (1-0), Revere (1-0), Shaker Heights (1-0).
