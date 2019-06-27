Cleveland Gas Tax Goes Into Effect Monday

Get ready Cleveland, gas is about to get just a little bit more expensive.

A 10 cent increase for regular gas and a 19 cent increase for Diesel is coming this Monday (July 1st). The increase is expected to bring in around 1 billion extra dollars in tax founds which will be used to help fix the states deteriorating roads and bridges.

This tax hike is coming due to the transportation bill signed into law in March by new Governor Mike DeWine. When it comes to actual price increase, expect to pay a little more than 10 cents extra per gallon.

However, the prices are expected to drop back down over time.

There is also thoughts that some gas sellers will be willing to take a bit of a loss on prices of gas, and just increase prices on items inside their stores as the law doesn't require the seller to pass the new tax onto the customer.

Now on the bright side, the new tax law will also bring along with it the removal of the need for front licenses plates. That law does not go into effect until 2021, so keep those plates on for the time being.

For more information on the price increase, click here