The Cleveland Indians Unveil 2019 All Star Game Logo

August 8, 2018
USA Today Images © David Richard

The Tribe has unveiled the 2019 All Star game logo and merchandise, which pays tribute to the heart and soul of Cleveland.

The 90th midsummer classic will be played at Progressive Field on July 9th 2019. The logo celebrates the rich culture of Cleveland, bringing together music and baseball in the spiritual birthplace of Rock and Roll. 

 

